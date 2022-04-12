Advertisement

Attorney: Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter fired ‘intentionally and indiscriminately’

A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10 made an appearance in Linn County court Tuesday morning by video feed from the jail.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10 made an appearance in Linn County court Tuesday morning by video feed from the jail.

A criminal complaint says the shooting was captured on video surveillance, with Timothy Rush, 32, allegedly having fired a 9 mm handgun “intentionally and indiscriminately” into the crowd before running away. Investigators collected 9 mm shell casings from the area.

Police then found a 9 mm firearm at Rush’s home. Police said testing and comparing shell casings indicated the firearm was the one used in the shooting.

Police also say Rush identified himself on the surveillance video before and after the shooting.

The Linn County Attorney charged Rush with second-degree murder, willful injury, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Rush is charged specifically for killing Nicole Owens, 35, and wounding another man, who was shot in the head.

County Attorney Nick Maybanks said more charges will likely be filed in the coming days and weeks.

Rush was arrested off 12th Avenue Southeast, in the Newbo district, on Monday.

Police have said they believe there was a second shooter, but have not said if they have identified specific suspects other than Rush yet.

Police have identified the other person who was killed in the shooting inside the club as 25-year-old Michael Valentine.

