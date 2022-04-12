Deputies identify man killed in LeClaire single-car crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department identified the man killed in a single-car crash Sunday night.

The man was identified as 63-year-old Grayling E. Ramsey, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a media release, deputies responded to a crash across from 23456 Great River Road, also known as Highway 67 about 10:50 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation found the 2004 Cadillac CTS was traveling north when the driver’s side rear tire failed and caused the vehicle to lose control.

According to deputies, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the east side, striking a tree, and overturning down a hillside.

