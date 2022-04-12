Advertisement

Immigrants are boosting population and economic growth in the Quad-Cities

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Immigrants and refugees are among the biggest drivers of the local population and economic gains. These newcomers are most often in the working age demographic between the ages of 25 and 64 years old. Immigrants are also more likely to launch small businesses and provide job opportunities.

Based on an in-depth journalistic report assembled by Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times (link HERE), this INSI6HT episode speaks to business and community leaders, college professors, and the reporter herself about all the aspects of how legal immigration may be the region’s best hope for growing population and entrepreneurship in the future.

This episode feature can be viewed in five parts---each segment is available in the attached video playlist.

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Marcia Lense will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

