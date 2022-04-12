Advertisement

Iowa senate contestant speaks on decision to take name off ballot

Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer says she will appeal a Sunday night ruling by Iowa state judge Scott Beattie in Supreme Court
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer says she will appeal a Sunday night ruling by Iowa state judge Scott Beattie in Supreme Court, which determined she could not appear on the June 7 primary ballot for U.S. senate because she did not gather enough petition signatures.

According to Finkenauer, a three member panel of state-elected officials concluded last week that she had obtained the 3,500 names required to make the ballot, with extras.

“We did what we were supposed to do. We met the signature requirements, in fact, overall had over 1,500 more [than] required,” said Finkenauer to TV6, “you now have a judge overturning a bipartisan panel’s decision to keep me on the ballot because I did follow the rules, and it’s wrong and quit frankly a little scary.”

The signatures were originally challenged by two Republican officials due to the claim the signatures were not dated correctly.

The Iowa Supreme Court’s decision on whether or not Finkenauer will be allowed onto the ballots should be completed by the end of the week.

