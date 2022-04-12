Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids have made an arrest in a weekend mass shooting that killed two people and injured ten others early Sunday morning.

Timothy Ladell Rush, 32, is charged with second-degree murder, willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35, were identified as the two people killed in the shooting.

Police responded to the Taboo Nightclub Lounge at 415 3rd Street SE around 1:27 am Sunday morning. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said that officers were standing outside of the club when a rush of people exited, fleeing the shooting. 911 dispatchers started receiving calls about the incident at around the same time. Officers went inside the club to find the 12 total victims and started administering first aid to the injured.

Jerman said that evidence leads investigators to believe that there was more than one shooter involved. He later said that they believe “both shooters” were male. No clear motive has been determined at this stage of the investigation, though Jerman said that police do not believe it was a “gang-related incident.” Police also said that there was no wider threat to the public at large despite the lack of arrests, calling it a “targeted incident.”

Police believe that all of the injuries were related to the shooting, whether from direct gunshot wounds or shrapnel. He said there were no indications at this time that injuries were caused by the stampede of people exiting the club.

Taboo was hosting a “return of the Mac” 90s themed bash Saturday night, according to social media promotions. Police estimate that around 100 to 150 people were inside the club at the time of the shooting. Modteets Williams, Jr., the club’s owner, told KCRG-TV9 the club is “doing everything we can to cooperate with police.”

Jerman said that he could not recall a recent uptick in calls for service to the nightclub’s location. According to police call logs over the past year, there have been at least two incidents involving guns and one assault reported at the nightclub. Most of the times that police visited the location, however, were for routine bar checks.

Police arrest Timothy Ladell Rush in connection with Taboo Nightclub Shooting (KCRG)

KCRG-TV9 obtained video from a view of the arrest where the suspect was held at gunpoint. You can watch it below:

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell committed about the arrest on Facebook:

Anybody with information is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police. Information can also be provided to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-CS-CRIME.

