Moline Human Rights Commission asking for residents’ input

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Human Rights Commission is asking for residents’ input to identify and ultimately address, issues of inequality, discrimination or other challenges to inclusivity and rights that may be outstanding in the community.

The committee created a Moline Human Rights Community Questionnaire, available on the city’s website and social media platform, the city of Moline said in a media release.

“We want to be able to use the data we collect to be proactive, not just reactive,” said HRC Chairwoman Betsy Zmuda-Swanson. “It will allow us to hear directly from residents what concerns they have and in what areas. We are in the process of setting up our goals and in order to address the issues people care about, we need to hear from them.”

The questionnaire asks to share experiences in areas such as equal opportunity in employment, housing and other services as well as share instances of potential discrimination or harassment they’ve experienced, the city said. It will also collect demographic and geographic data to help the Human Rights Commission tailor future programs and educational opportunities based on areas of need.

The city said the seven-member committee was appointed by Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati in the fall of 2021.

“We are sending the message that those views are not shared by our people, they are not welcome and they will not be tolerated,” Mayor Rayapati said. “Help us send the message that hate truly has no home in Moline.”

The Human Rights Commission started meeting in October 2021, the city said. Purchasing yard signs for a “Hate Has No Home Here” campaign in response to several Moline neighborhoods being targeted with white supremacist literature in late December was one of the first actions the commission took.

The city said more than 100 “Hate Has No Home Here” yard signs in multiple languages have been purchased, and are free for any resident to pick up from City Hall, the Moline Public Library or the city’s Public Works building.

“Since we are a new commission, in many ways we are starting from scratch,” she said. “We know there are issues we aren’t aware of, and we want to hear about them.”

Zmuda-Swanson said her goal for the Human Rights Commission is to be out in front of issues, which is why gathering as many responses to the community survey as possible is important.

