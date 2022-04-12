Advertisement

Police: Man charged in Rock Island shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department arrested a man Monday in connection with a shooting in September.

Quasean Terrell Davis, 26, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of the 5th 1/2 Avenue for a reported shooting about 3:45 p.m. Sept. 18.

Officers on the scene found a 44-year-old man with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

On Sept. 22, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Davis, according to police.

About 7:53 p.m. Monday, officers located and arrested Davis in the 9500 block of 14th Street West, police said. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

