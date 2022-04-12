Police: Rock Falls man arrested for sexual assault, home invasion

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police arrested a Rock Falls man Monday for sexual assault and home invasion.

Daniel J. Yanes, 44, was charged with home invasion, a Class X felony and criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, according to a media release.

Officials said the Division of Criminal Investigation agents begin investing Yanes in February after they received an allegation of sexual assault.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday with a $100,000 bond, troopers said.

According to troopers, Yanes turned himself in and posted bond Monday.

