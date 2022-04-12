President Biden to speak in Iowa Tuesday on gas prices, infrastructure

MENLO, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to President Biden’s announcement of unrestricted year-round E15 sales for 2022.

“Thank you to the Biden Administration for this very welcome news. While there is more to be done from the Administration to address high energy and fuel prices, unrestricted access to E15 is a great first step,” said Gov. Reynolds.

“This action, although temporary, will ensure Iowans continued access to E15 and higher blends of ethanol. It is critical that the EPA implements this in a way to fully allow E15 for the entire summer driving season. I will continue to fight for our agriculture and renewable fuels industry because Iowans, and all Americans, deserve less expensive, cleaner-burning fuels,” said Reynolds.

President Joe Biden will visit Menlo, Iowa Tuesday at a biofuel plant where he is expected to speak on gas prices and infrastructure.

Biden will speak at POET Bioprocessing. The White House says he will focus on lowering costs for families, reducing the impact of what the president calls “Putin’s Price Hike” at the pump, and the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law in rural areas.

This trip to Iowa is Biden’s first as president, where he was fourth in the state’s caucus in his 2020 presidential campaign.

He also visited the state four days before the 2020 Election Day at the Iowa state fairgrounds, but Donald Trump won the state by 8 percentage points.

“While he’s here, there are a few broken campaign promises that I hope he’ll explain to our farmers, families, and small businesses,” Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) wrote on Twitter.

It is expected to be a day trip and the president will return to the White House Tuesday night. A trip is scheduled to Greensboro, North Carolina Thursday.

