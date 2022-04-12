Princeton, Illinois bridge named in honor of fallen US Army staff sergeant

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Sentator Win Stoller’s legislation to rename Princeton’s Main Street/I-80 bridge is now reality. Sen. Stoller has named the bridge “Staff Sergeant Lincoln Hollinsaid Memorial Bridge.”

“Lincoln Hollinsaid, or Link as his friends and family called him, was an American hero who bravely put his life on the line in defense and service of our nation,” said Sen. Stoller.

The bridge is in memory of Staff Sgt. Lincoln Hollinsaid who died in the line of duty while serving in Iraq.

“Almost 19 years ago to this day, Staff Sergeant Hollinsaid made the ultimate sacrifice for our country when he was killed in action while serving in Iraq. Naming this bridge in his honor is the least that we as a nation and state can do,” said Sen. Stoller.

Hollinsaid was raised in Lake Wildwood, Ill. and was a graduate of Princeton High School. He enlisted in the US Army in 1995 and rose to the ranks of Staff Sergeant.

“Link was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, but what he loved most of all was his family, friends, and this great nation. When it became clear that our armed forces were headed toward conflict within Iraq, Staff Sergeant Hollinsaid requested a unit transfer to have a better opportunity of serving on the front lines and in combat,” said Sen. Stoller.

Staff Sgt. Hollinsaid was killed near the Baghdad Airport in Iraq on April 7, 2003, while serving as a platoon sergeant.

“Staff Sergeant Lincoln Hollinsaid died for in his country’s service in the never-ending fight for freedom. There is no finer tribute to Staff Sergeant Lincoln Hollinsaid than to name this prominent bridge in Princeton in his memory,” said Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram.

Hollinsaid’s family joined Sen. Stoller and Mayor Quiram at a news conference near the bridge Tuesday when the announcement of the bridge name was made.

Staff Sergeant Lincoln Hollinsaid Memorial Bridge (Illinois Senate Republican Staff Communications and Public Affairs)

“People are going to drive across this bridge and his name will be there. When they see his name, some of them are going to remember him while others may ask the question: who was Staff Sergeant Lincoln Hollinsaid? As his father, it is up to me to make sure that Link is remembered, which is why we pursued this naming,” said Dan Hollinsaid, Lincoln Hollinsaid’s father.

“I am beyond honored to have played a role in ensuring that his name and legacy will be enshrined and remembered by our future generations,” said Sen. Stoller.

