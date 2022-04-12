Proposal to increase Iowa bottle bill handling fee stalls

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - A bill to overhaul Iowa’s “bottle bill” has stalled among legislators. The proposed change would increase the handling fee paid to redemption centers. Some lawmakers say the deposit program could be repealed next year if the deadlock continues. The Iowa bottle bill was signed into law in 1978.

The owner of Can City redemption center in Maquoketa says she had to close two of her other locations because of low revenue, but the proposed changes could help her open them back up. In the 44 years since the bottle bill was enacted, redemption centers have earned a penny per container.

“We’ve been stuck for 44 years,” said Mary Ann Renner, owner of Can City in Maquoketa, “It’s like making money forty years ago, remember what the minimum wage was then? Kinda like that.”

Currently, each can holds a five-cent deposit. The store pays the nickel when they buy the can from the distributor. The deposit is then paid by the consumer when they buy the can. When the consumer brings the can to a redemption center, they get their five cents back. Then the distributor pays six cents to the redemption center for the can. The proposal would bring the one-cent incentive to three.

“I’d be able to pay my workers more money and maybe open a couple more redemption centers. The hang-up is letting the grocery stores opt-out as soon as they raise the handling fee and they are worried that a center won’t come soon enough for people to return their cans,” said Renner.

Mary Ann says the increase would incentivize more redemption centers to open and would keep litter out of Iowa roadways and ditches.

“I think if they fixed the handling fee they will pop up all over the place,” said Renner, “I’m going to hang on until they fix it, otherwise it’s no use even doing it anymore.”

According to Can City, Iowa once had over 300 redemption centers. Now the state is down to sixty. Renner says her center is the only redemption center in Maquoketa.

The bill would need to pass through the House before moving to the governor’s desk.

