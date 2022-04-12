QC non-profit launches new fundraiser benefitting new Davenport park and college scholarships

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - QC United’s Pete the Purple Bull program has announced the launch of a new fundraiser, “Pete the Bull’s $5,000 Cash Giveaway.”

To enter the contest, a $10 donation is required. Participants will then be entered to win $2,000, $1,000 or one of four $500 cash prizes. You can enter as many times as you want. Click here to enter.

Most proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the construction of the new MLK Park in Davenport and Pete the Purple Bull’s College Scholarships. Some funds will benefit the North High School Choir, West High Athletic Department and the Rock Island Elks Esquire Lodge.

Winners of the cash prizes will be drawn on Friday, June 17 at the 21st annual “Swing into Education Golf Tournament” at Duck Creek Golf Course.

