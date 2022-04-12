A Few Overnight T-Storms

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

***FIRST ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY FROM 12 AM TO 6 PM FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE T-STORMS***

After a mild Tuesday with a few scattered showers it looks like things could become more active overnight as we’ll get some weakening thunderstorms moving in from

central Iowa, arriving around the TV6 viewing area well after midnight. These storms could still produce some gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain but will likely

stay below severe limits. As we go through our Wednesday afternoon, we could see scattered thunderstorms develop over the area, especially south and east of the Metro

Quad Cities, and quickly move east out of the area toward eastern Illinois. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind and hail, and possibly an

isolated tornado before moving out of the TV6 viewing area. Highs will hit the mid 60s and winds will shift to the northwest allowing cooler air to filter into the area.

We’ll return to highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s into the Easter weekend. More rain will be possible later Easter Sunday and Monday, as well.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 60. WIND: S/SW 20-25/35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY. SCT. PM T-STORMS. HIGH: 64°. WIND: SW/NW - 15/25

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & BLUSTERY. HIGH: 52°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.