Spotty Showers This Afternoon

Strong/Severe storms possible late tonight
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Spotty showers will work their way across the region this afternoon, followed by a chance for some strong, possible severe storms overnight. Expect a line of storms approaching from the west, weakening as they move into the region. Those storms will still pack a punch for our western most counties and arrive along the Mississippi around 3AM-4AM. Gusty winds and some hail will be the main threats with this line. Look for a lull in the action through midday Wednesday before a cold front arrives and produces additional strong storms through afternoon and evening. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect starting at midnight tonight and continuing through 10 PM Wednesday. Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period. Storms end late Wednesday night followed by cooler 40′s and 50′s to wrap up the work week.

TODAY:  Breezy and warm with a slight chance for showers this afternoon. High: 70°. Wind: SE 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Showers and thunderstorms overnight, some possible strong to severe. Low: 57°. Wind: S 20-25+ mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with showers by afternoon, and strong thunderstorms by evening. High: 69°. Wind: SW 15-20+ mph.

