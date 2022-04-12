Spring storm to bring severe weather threat and blizzard conditions to middle part of the country

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. KWQC) - A strong area of low pressure is expected to bring a wide-range of weather to the upper Midwest and plains states Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

The target for the worst of the severe weather is in central and western Iowa where the Storm Prediction Center has a level 4 out of 5 moderate risk of damaging wind (60-70 mph or greater), tornadoes and large hail (golf ball size or larger).

A level 3 enhanced risk extends into eastern Iowa, with a level 2 and level 1 risk of damaging wind in the Quad Cities area.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 (KWQC)

As temperatures heat up and the air becomes more humid with a northward progressing warm front, thunderstorms are expected to develop late in north central and western Iowa late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. These initial thunderstorms will have the greatest risk of tornadoes.

Storms will continue to develop into a squall line and race to the east across Iowa. The storms will likely approach the Mississippi River in a weakening state after 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. Some of the stronger storms could contain gusty wind.

TV6′s First Alert Weather Team will be watching the storms closely overnight for severe potential in the viewing area, but the highest threat remains to the west.

On the cold side of the system in the northern plains, the National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings in portions of the Dakotas and Montana. Wind gusts of 45-55 mph are expected with one to two feet of snow.

The severe weather risk will shift east of the Mississippi River Wednesday as the cold front moves east.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.