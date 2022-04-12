UPDATE: Decision to close East Moline Catholic school to be reversed

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has announced the decision to close Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy will be reversed.

Bishop Louis Tylka has been in communication with Father James Pallardy, who oversees the school in East Moline.

Bishop Tylka wrote a letter to Fr. Pallardy and it states:

“We have determined that our previous decision to close Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy was based on an incomplete picture of the financial sustainably of the school. Although the school clearly has financial and enrollment challenges, we have determined that the decision to close the school will be reversed and an immediate plan of action will be put in place to determine the ongoing sustainability of the school as a third Catholic grade school in the Rock Island vicariate. This process will be overseen by the Diocesan Director of Parish and School Finance, Russ Courter, with the oversight and supervision of the Diocesan Chancery. Specific benchmarks will be put into place which must be met as we evaluate the school’s ongoing sustainability. Therefore the school will reopen for the 2022-2023 school year.

I am committed to the mission of Catholic education and I greatly value our schools’ role in the formation of our youth. At times, we must recognize the fact that the circumstances that were in place when a school first opened have changed over the decades. Demographics change as does the economy in which we find ourselves. As we look to the future, decisions about the sustainability of our schools must be data driven and not based on emotions or attachments to our schools and parishes. Our desire to keep a Catholic school open must be matched by a willingness to sustain enrollment and maintain a solid financial foundation.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.