1 person shot, 2 people arrested near Iowa Wesleyan University

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a shooting near the Iowa Wesleyan University.

According to police, the incident started with a fight at the school. Police say during the altercation, one person was shot. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Facebook post from Iowa Wesleyan University says Mount Pleasant Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately. Students were told to shelter in place while law enforcement officers searched the campus and nearby for the suspects.

Mount Pleasant police tell TV6 two people are in custody.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.