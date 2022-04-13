Advertisement

1 person shot, 2 people arrested near Iowa Wesleyan University

One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan University late Tuesday night.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a shooting near the Iowa Wesleyan University.

According to police, the incident started with a fight at the school. Police say during the altercation, one person was shot. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Facebook post from Iowa Wesleyan University says Mount Pleasant Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately. Students were told to shelter in place while law enforcement officers searched the campus and nearby for the suspects.

Mount Pleasant police tell TV6 two people are in custody.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
police lights.
Deputies identify man killed in LeClaire single-car crash
Turning very windy on Thursday
First Alert Day from midnight until 6 p.m. Wednesday
Human remains found in advanced state of decomposition outside Fairfield
Davis is being held in the Rock Island County jail on a $200,000 bond.
Police: Man charged in Rock Island shooting

Latest News

Turning very windy on Thursday
First Alert Day from midnight until 6 p.m. Wednesday
Turning very windy on Thursday
Showers and storms this morning
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Wanted person arrested in Geneseo, after crawling through business’ ceiling to hide
Biden authorizes the use of E15 gas this summer.
Sen. Grassley reacts to Biden’s E15 announcement