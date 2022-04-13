Beyoncé Mass to give Christian worship service at Augustana College Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A Christian worship service with a unique modern twist is coming to Rock Island.

Beyoncé Mass “is a groundbreaking Christian worship service featuring Beyoncé's music that celebrates the spirituality of Black women,” according to organizers.

Creator of Beyoncé Mass Reverend Yolanda Norton says this service is still fairly new, so many people may still be unfamiliar with what it is.

She says this service is just like any other church service, just with Beyoncé music.

Wednesdays service will feature Beyoncé songs like ‘Survivor’, ‘Flaws and All’ and ‘Emotions’.

“Its just emotion taking me over, caught up in sorrow, lost in a song, that sense of like how black women are consumed by emotion, and how do we make sense of our interaction with our emotion. Because so often were told as black women to bury those things. Because if your ominous about your emotions then your the angry black woman...so what does it mean to just name the reality that’s painful to us,” said Rev. Norton.

Rev. Norton goes on to say the service is not meant to worship Beyoncé, “were just using this a storytelling mechanism. So I think its both congruent with what I see the black churches doing lately, and an ability to do something new and energizing to engage people, who otherwise wouldn’t step foot in the church.”

According to they’re website, the first Beyoncé Mass took place on April 25, 2018 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco and gathered over 1000 people.

They’ve also given services all the way from Southern California to Portugal.

April 13, 2022 Beyoncé Mass will be in Rock Island at Augustana College.

This worship service will take place at Centennial Hall at 7pm, doors open at 6pm and it’s free to the public.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.