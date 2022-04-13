Court document: Linn County being considered for Dinkins trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020, could be held in Linn County.

On Monday, attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese filed a document in Scortt County District Court saying that Linn County is being considered for the trial and that Dinkins “acknowledges that he has discussed this matter fully with counsel and considered all options presented for a venue change.”

“He does hearby consent to a venue change to Linn County for trial,” the attorneys wrote in the document, which was signed by Dinkins.

A final decision on where the trial will be held has not yet been determined. A motion hearing will be held April 28, court records show.

Dinkins, 49, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree in Terrell’s death.

According to court documents, Dinkins, on or around July 10, 2020, removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street “with premeditation, malice aforethought, and intent to kill,” and fatally shot her.

Scott County prosecutors also allege in the trial information that he confined or removed her “with the intent to inflict serious injury or subject her to sexual abuse, and in doing so caused her death.”

In May, police and prosecutors announced that charges had been filed against Dinkins in Terrell’s death after her remains were found in a small body of water just north of DeWitt in March.

He has been in custody since July 2020 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges.

Last month, Judge Henry Latham granted Dinkins’ request to move the trial out of Scott County due to pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

The judge also allowed his appointed attorneys, Miguel Puentes and Kyle Worby, to withdraw from the case.

Chad and Jennifer Frese, based in Marshalltown, were appointed to represent him.

On Friday, Dinkins was moved to the Marshall County Jail, according to online jail records.

He was being held in the Clinton County Jail.

Dinkins’ trial is slated to begin Oct. 17.

