First Alert Day Thursday for strong winds (04-14-2022)

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 9 AM Thursday until 7 PM Thursday for strong winds***

A First Alert Day will be in effect Thursday from 9 AM until 7 PM Thursday for strong winds. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through most of the day for strong southwest winds. Sustained winds will be around 20-30 mph through the day with wind gusts up to 55 mph. Secure loose objects outside or bring them inside if possible. Loose tree limbs can be blown down and may lead to a few power outages. Use extra caution while driving Thursday.

Winds in the afternoon could be strong enough for isolated power outages in northern counties. (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

