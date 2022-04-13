Inflation could ease by end of the year, SAU professor says

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The cost of most goods continues to rise in the U.S., and people in the Quad Cities Area are feeling the pinch.

In a government report released Tuesday, inflation in March rose 8.5%, the highest since 1981.

The burden is causing many to wonder, what can be done to fix it and when will it let up?

In our current situation, Dr. Greg Bereskin, an economics professor at St. Ambrose University, said inflation can’t be blamed on a single factor. It’s both a supply and demand problem.

Supply-chain issues have led to a decrease in production for some manufacturers because they cannot get certain parts. That, according to Bereskin, is one reason behind rising prices. Also on the supply side, rising energy prices.

“Essentially everything we buy has some energy content in it, as it had to get to the store some way, usually in a truck,” Bereskin said. “Likewise how many products are made using petroleum-derived plastics.”

Finally, on the supply side, Bereskin points to increased wages for workers.

“Since the recession in the mid 2000′s, a large number of potential workers have left the civilian labor force, estimates go as high as 10 million,” Bereskin said. “This leads to increased wages as employers try to hire additional necessary workers.”

On the demand side of inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns created a unique situation, Bereskin said. More people are heading out, spending money, and doing things they were not able to do the past two years.

“When you increase spending ability on the part of consumers with increases in the cost of production and in some cases a shortage of available goods, the normal result is for prices to increase,” he said.

So what can the government do to ease inflation? Bereskin said, “not much.”

“Going back to earlier periods with presidents Nixon and Ford, we saw that there really was little the government could do,” he said. “The inflation of that period effectively continued until the rather severe economic recession that occurred in the middle of Reagan’s first term.”

While the government could relieve some pressures by increasing taxes or decreasing government spending, Bereskin said those are “two things that do not generally go well with politicians and which may lead to a recession.”

Likewise, Bereskin said while President Joe Biden is releasing one million barrels per day from the SPR, it will only allow gas prices to drop by five to ten cents per gallon. Something, he says, will not go very far.

“More likely, is that the FED will raise the discount rate and their Fed Funds target by a half-point initially and later by between another quarter to half point. This will, however, probably take at least 6-9 months to have even a small effect.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve, which is not part of the government, did raise the interest rate by a quarter percentage point in an effort to reduce inflation. According to Bereskin, this could lead to an economic slowdown.

Bereskin said forecasting an end to the current inflation rise is tough, but says we could see some easing by the end of the year, going into 2023.

“By then some of the supply chain difficulties will be worked out and the availability of goods will improve. Likewise, the labor markets will have had a bit more time to adjust toward some sort of equilibrium.”

However, much will depend on the situation in Ukraine and how long it affects the world energy supplies, he said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.