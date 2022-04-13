Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 7 counties

7 tornadoes have been confirmed in Iowa from Tuesday’s severe weather
It affects 7 counties affected by severe weather on April 12, 2022.
It affects 7 counties affected by severe weather on April 12, 2022.(MGN)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Following the severe weather on April 12, Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for seven counties.

The proclamation will allow state resources to respond to and recover from the severe weather.

Cerro Gorder, Hancock, Humboldt, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Winneshiek and Worth counties.

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind caused widespread damage in the counties affected.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistant Grant Program for people who qualify in the affected counties.

The program provides grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three.

The Disaster Case Management Program has also been activated. This program helps with needs related to disaster-related hardship or injury.

Click here for application and instructions for the disaster assistant program.

As of early Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis. has confirmed three tornadoes in Iowa.

National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed four tornadoes from Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
police lights.
Deputies identify man killed in LeClaire single-car crash
Turning very windy on Thursday
First Alert Day from midnight until 6 p.m. Wednesday
Human remains found in advanced state of decomposition outside Fairfield
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
1 person shot, multiple people arrested near Iowa Wesleyan University

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Rain ends and chilly, clear skies arrive overnight
First Alert Forecast - Rain ends and chilly, clear skies arrive overnight
Students are able to earn college credit through the course.
DCSD’s Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management CTE Pathway program offers students a ‘competitive advantage’
Students are able to earn college credit through the course.
DSCD's Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management CTE Pathway Program
New legislation in Illinois would recognize emergency dispatchers as first responders
New legislation in Illinois would recognize emergency dispatchers as first responders
First day of trial starts for 2020 Le Claire boating accident
First day of trial starts for 2020 Le Claire boating accident