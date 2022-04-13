Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 7 counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Following the severe weather on April 12, Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for seven counties.

The proclamation will allow state resources to respond to and recover from the severe weather.

Cerro Gorder, Hancock, Humboldt, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Winneshiek and Worth counties.

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind caused widespread damage in the counties affected.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistant Grant Program for people who qualify in the affected counties.

The program provides grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three.

The Disaster Case Management Program has also been activated. This program helps with needs related to disaster-related hardship or injury.

Click here for application and instructions for the disaster assistant program.

As of early Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis. has confirmed three tornadoes in Iowa.

National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed four tornadoes from Tuesday.

