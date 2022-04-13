Moline police officer awarded ‘Top Cop’ by The Breakfast Optimist Club

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Breakfast Optimist Club, which serves the Illinois Quad Cities, held an awards ceremony Wednesday morning honoring the 2021 Officers of the Year and Top Cop.

The awards are given to an individual police officer who are worthy of recognition for their work in the previous year. They are judged based on their heroism, community service, performance and club purpose.

Officers from the Moline Police Department and East Moline Police Department were considered.

Officer Cody Parmenter of from the Moline Police Department was awarded Moline Officer of the Year, and was also awarded ‘Top Cop.’

Parmenter was nominated for improving the safety and quality of life in the Moline Community, as well as building community trust and enhancing the teamwork and integrity of the Moline Police Department.

In 2021, Parmenter made more than 45 felony arrests related to illegal drugs, and made 25 DUI arrests.

He also developed a community police program highlighting the importance of staying in school and being a productive member of the community.

Parmenter received a ‘Life Saving Award’ for saving the life of someone inside a burning home on March 15, 2021.

“We are very grateful for the recognition that the Breakfast Optimists have given the officers for their outstanding work to make our community a better and safer place. These awards that are judged by community members are very special because they are independent evaluations of the officers without any influence from police management. The appreciation from the community resonates throughout the department and is greatly appreciated,” said Chief Darren Gault of the Moline Police Department.

East Moline’s Officer of the Year is Sgt. William Lind.

Sgt. Lind was dominated for his work with the Quad Cities Federal Gang Task Force. He headed one of the largest cases of illegal drug and weapon distribution operating in the QCA.

He was also praised for working to stop multiple shooting in the spring of 2021, which led to multiple arrests for gun violations.

Officer of the Year finalists include:

· Sgt. Kyle Schultz, East Moline Police Department

· Det. Riley Reeves, East Moline Police Department

· Sgt. Joe Kluever, Moline Police Department

· Ofc. Adam Medina, Moline Police Department

Officers nominated from the East Moline and Moline police departments (Moline Police Department)

“Thanks to the Breakfast Optimist Club for recognizing all the nominees and it is great for a community organization to be involved in this process. Officers are recognized internally, but to be recognized by people in the community they serve means a lot to them. Congratulations to all of the nominees and award winners, your dedication to the job and desire to protect and serve the community often goes unnoticed, but today you are being recognized, and deservingly so. I appreciate our neighbors at the Moline Police Department and the working relationship we have,” said Chief Jeff Ramsey with the East Moline Police Department.

