Multiple departments respond to vehicle accident in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple crews responded to an accident, where a person and a dog were rescued in Gulfport, Illinois Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, crews were called just before 4:30 p.m. to Gulfport for a vehicle accident with two trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived and found witnesses on scene with one vehicle on it’s top in a drainage ditch, according to officials. The ditch was filled with water, submerging over half of the vehicle.

Officials say firefighters had to enter the water in order to gain access to the vehicle. They found one person and a dog inside the vehicle.

Crews were able to remove the dog from the vehicle. They later were able to remove the person and immediately started CPR, according to officials.

Officials say the person regained consciousness and was transferred to Medforce Aeromedical Transport.

At this time, the name of the victim is not being released. The dog is currently in the care of Henderson County’s Animal Control officer.

Departments that responded to the accident include two off-duty officers, Medforce Aeromedical, Burlington Police, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gladstone Fire Department.

