Advertisement

Multiple departments respond to vehicle accident in Gulfport

Multiple crews responded to an accident where a person and a dog were rescued in Gulfport...
Multiple crews responded to an accident where a person and a dog were rescued in Gulfport Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple crews responded to an accident, where a person and a dog were rescued in Gulfport, Illinois Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, crews were called just before 4:30 p.m. to Gulfport for a vehicle accident with two trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived and found witnesses on scene with one vehicle on it’s top in a drainage ditch, according to officials. The ditch was filled with water, submerging over half of the vehicle.

Officials say firefighters had to enter the water in order to gain access to the vehicle. They found one person and a dog inside the vehicle.

Crews were able to remove the dog from the vehicle. They later were able to remove the person and immediately started CPR, according to officials.

Officials say the person regained consciousness and was transferred to Medforce Aeromedical Transport.

At this time, the name of the victim is not being released. The dog is currently in the care of Henderson County’s Animal Control officer.

Departments that responded to the accident include two off-duty officers, Medforce Aeromedical, Burlington Police, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gladstone Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old man died Sunday following a single-vehicle accident in LeClaire on Great River...
Man killed in overnight crash in LeClaire
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
First Alert Forecast - A few more storms through Wednesday then cooler toward the weekend
First Alert Day from midnight until 6 p.m. Wednesday
police lights.
Deputies identify man killed in LeClaire single-car crash
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A few more storms through Wednesday then cooler toward the weekend
First Alert Day from midnight until 6 p.m. Wednesday
Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer says she will appeal a Sunday night ruling by Iowa state...
Iowa senate contestant speaks on decision to take name off ballot
The title comes from Ballpark Digest
Quad Cities River Bandits named ‘Minor League Team of the Year’
The title comes from Ballpark Digest
Quad Cities River Bandits named ‘Minor League Team of the Year’