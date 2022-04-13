Quad Cities River Bandits named ‘Minor League Team of the Year’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits have been named 2021 “Minor League Team of the Year” by Ballpark Digest.

Kevin Reichard, publisher of Ballpark Digest, told TV6 the River Bandits were one of about 400 minor league team nominations last year.

Reichard points out several reasons the River Bandits won. First, the team was on the contraction list, but survived and came out ahead.

The River Bandits met the Minor League Baseball guidelines for the team’s facility.

Despite the pandemic, attendance at River Bandits game were up in 2021, while many other minor league and major league games had lower attendance.

Reichard also said the team’s commitment to local charities.

The announcement and presentation of the award came on the team’s home opener Tuesday.

“It’s huge. I mean, first, Ballpark Digest is the gold standard in our industry. That’s the site that everybody reads all the time if you want to know what’s going on in Major League and Minor League Baseball,” said Dave Heller, owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits.

“So to get it from Ballpark Digest, that’s a big deal for us. And really it’s a wonderful recognition of our entire team,” said Heller.

