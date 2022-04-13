Returning to the Office

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifting, many organizations want employees back in the office. However, there is a disconnect. According to data from Robert Half, 50% of employees who are working from home said they would look for a new job if required to go back. Working parents (55%) and millennial professionals (65%) are mostly likely to quit if called back.

Two-thirds of senior manager respondents (66%) said they want their teams to work on-site full time as COVID-19-related restrictions ease.

Quit trends and how a return to office impacts employee retention.

Only 1 in 3 senior managers support long-term hybrid schedules (where staff can divide time between the office and another location) and employees’ ability to choose where they work.

