Returning to the Office

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifting, many organizations want employees back in the office. However, there is a disconnect. According to data from Robert Half, 50% of employees who are working from home said they would look for a new job if required to go back. Working parents (55%) and millennial professionals (65%) are mostly likely to quit if called back.

Erin Hankins from Robert Half explains the following:

  • Two-thirds of senior manager respondents (66%) said they want their teams to work on-site full time as COVID-19-related restrictions ease.
  • Quit trends and how a return to office impacts employee retention.
  • Only 1 in 3 senior managers support long-term hybrid schedules (where staff can divide time between the office and another location) and employees’ ability to choose where they work.

