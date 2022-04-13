Advertisement

Tumbling temps, showers and storms today

Areas SE of the QC could see a few severe storms this afternoon
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day remains in effect until 6PM as a few strong storms will be possible this afternoon east of the QC, but also due to gusty west winds sending temps from the 60s this morning to the 30s by evening. This morning’s showers and storms will continue to push through the area producing winds up 45mph and bursts of heavy rain. Most of the area should be seeing a storm or two by 6AM. There will be a lull mid morning in storm activity before more develops this afternoon. Areas in a line from Macomb, Galesburg, Kewanee and Princeton, Illinois are most favored for initial storm development. There will be a threat for isolated tornadoes, large hail and strong winds between 12PM-6PM. Once the front pushes east of the area this evening the threat will come to an end and strong winds will develop from the west sending temps to the low 30s tonight. Thursday will be very windy, but sunny with highs only in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 63º falling to 49º by 3PM. Winds: S to NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Windy. Low: 33º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy. High: 52º

