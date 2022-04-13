Advertisement

Wanted person arrested in Geneseo, after crawling through business’ ceiling to hide

Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal charges.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - A Cambridge, Illinois man is in custody after being arrested in Geneseo Tuesday evening, according to Geneseo police.

A press release from the department says on Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service requested help in locating Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge who was wanted on a federal probation violation. Geneseo Police say Woods was also wanted by the police department for questioning on an unrelated incident involving a firearm.

According to the press release, on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals said they had possibly located Woods at an address in the 100 block of North State Street.

While checking the residence above businesses in that area, Geneseo police say Marshals discovered Woods had gained entry to a business by removing part of the ceiling and crawling through. Law enforcement officers entered the business and found Woods hiding inside.

Geneseo police say Woods was booked. into the Henry County Jail on Federal Probation or Supervised Release Violation. Police also say they will present additional information to the Henry County States Attorney for possible additional charges.

