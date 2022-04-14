Advertisement

1-year-old needs 3 doses of Narcan after ingesting fentanyl, mother charged

Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.
Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – First responders and medical staff had to use three doses of Narcan on a 1-year-old boy after he ingested fentanyl, according to court documents.

AZFamily reports emergency crews were called to respond to a home in southwest Phoenix for reports of a toddler not breathing.

His mother, 23-year-old Anna Chavez, gave him CPR until they arrived.

Paramedics gave the little boy two doses of Narcan and rushed him to the hospital where he was given a third dose.

According to police, tests revealed the 1-year-old had fentanyl in his system.

Court documents say officers found eight counterfeit pills and about $10,000 in cash inside the home.

Chavez denied there could’ve been fentanyl in the home, saying she cleans the home, according to police.

She told officers she gave the boy a bottle in the morning and afternoon, and he was breathing normally.

Chavez was charged with felony child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Thiel trial day two
Eyewitness changes statement about which boat was at fault in LeClaire boat crash trial
There is no timetable on when the man will be out.
1 person rescued after being stuck in a trench in Cordova
He is being held on a $15,000 bond in the Scott County Jail, according to court records.
Davenport man charged with burglary, disarming an officer
First day of trial starts for 2020 Le Claire boating accident
First day of trial starts for 2020 Le Claire boating accident
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled

Latest News

A recent study finds kisses from your pet may contain bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics.
Kisses from your pet may contain deadly bacteria, study finds
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
FILE - Crosses are enveloped with bouquets and other tributes to the victims of the mass...
Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial