8 tornadoes confirmed in Iowa from Tuesday’s severe weather

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A strong spring storm system brought large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes to parts of Iowa and the Midwest, as well as blizzard conditions in the northern plains.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Des Moines, Iowa and La Crosse, Wis. have confirmed eight tornadoes across Iowa from the April 12 severe weather outbreak.

The two strongest tornadoes were rated EF-2 with winds of 115-125 mph in Pocahontas and Humbolt counties.

Here are the tornadoes and their rating information:

Palmer to Gilmore City tornado, EF-2 with 115-125 mph winds, 7.4 mile path, one injury

East of Bradgate tornado, EF-2 with 115-125 mph winds, 4.1 mile path

Brownville tornado, EF-1 with 110 mph winds, 2.2 mile path

Southwest of Rutland tornado, EF-1 with 100-110 mph winds, 4.2 mile path

Mason City tornado, EF-1 with 100-110 mph winds, 4.4 mile path

Riceville tornado, EF-1 with 100 mph winds, 5.3 mile path

Kanawha tornado, EF-0 with 75-85 mph winds, 1.0 mile path

Saratoga tornado, EF-0 with 75 mph winds, 0.2 mile path

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service will continue to survey damage and look at data for further details.

There may be more tornadoes confirmed in the days and weeks ahead.

