CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island for aggravated discharge of firearm

By KWQC Staff
Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Xavior Chandler, 18, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for aggravated discharge of a firearm, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said.

He is 5-foot-9-inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know who this suspect is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to his arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

