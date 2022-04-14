Dubuque Police warn of ‘distraction’ thefts

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department is warning residents of an uptick in “distraction” thefts at grocery and department stores.

Police say that “distraction” thefts usually occur with suspects working in pairs. One suspect distracts the victim usually by asking them a question, while the other suspect steals the victim’s purse or wallet. The suspects then use the stolen credit cards or cash to quickly purchase gift cards.

Several tips for theft prevention are:

Never leave your belongings unattended.

If you turn away from your cart, grab your belongings.

Always zip your purse or bag closed.

Only carry the credit cards you plan to use.

Trust your instincts.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.