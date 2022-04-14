Galesburg city council to vote for interim city manager Monday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on the appointment of an interim city manager, and the firm to help in hiring a new permanent city manager.

The Director of Public Works, Wayne Carl has been recommended to serve as the interim city manager while the city searches for a permanent replacement, the City of Galesburg said in a media release.

Carl has worked for the city since 2001, first as a city engineer, then as Director of Public Works starting in 2015, the city said. He has a degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University and has held a State of Illinois licensed professional engineer since 1994.

The city said as Director of Public Works Carl is involved in the management of city operations and personnel, making him uniquely qualified to fulfill the duties of a city manager while a thorough search is conducted for a permanent replacement.

The current city manager, Todd Thompson’s last day will be on May 16, the city said. Thompson has accepted the position of Rock Island City Manager.

If Carl is approved by the city council he will serve as interim city manager beginning on May 16 until the role is permanently filled, the city said. Carl will then return to his position as Director of Public Works.

At the meeting Monday the city council will also consider GovHR’s proposal to provide executive recruitment services for city manager candidates, according to the city. GovHR would collaborate with city staff on all phases of the process to select and appoint a new permanent city manager if approved.

The city said it is anticipated to take about 14 weeks to have a comprehensive and successful search.

Thompson served as Galesburg City Manager since 2011, and during that time has overseen many projects, changes, and improvements, the City said. The public is invited to attend a reception for City Manager Todd Thompson on May 2, at 5:00 p.m., at Galesburg City Hall.

The city said to visit the City of Galesburg website for more information on the items being considered at the April 18 City Council meeting.

