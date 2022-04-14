Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to murder in death of Illinois officer

Scott Hyden was accused of killing Officer Tyler Timmins on Oct. 26, 2021.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer at a gas station last year.

Scott Hyden of Highland entered the plea in a Madison County court Wednesday in the slaying of Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons at a gas station.

The 36-year-old Timmins was a 14-year law enforcement veteran investigating what he suspected was a stolen vehicle at a gas station off Interstate 270 shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 26. Illinois State Police said Hyden shot Timmins in the face and neck.

Pontoon Beach is a suburb northeast of St. Louis, Missouri.

