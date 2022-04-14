Advertisement

Migrants bused from Texas arrive in Washington, DC

Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first round of migrants bused from Texas to Washington, D.C. arrived at Union Station on Wednesday, with a second arriving early Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started this voluntary transfer of immigrants as a way to blast the Biden administration’s border policies.

Abbott, a Republican, issued a statement saying his state shouldn’t have to “bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

Officials from Catholic Charities D.C. were on hand to meet the migrants and offered assistance, including food and medical care.

So far, there’s been no comment from either the Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A second bus of migrants that came from Texas arrives in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning. (WUSA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Thiel trial day two
Eyewitness changes statement about which boat was at fault in LeClaire boat crash trial
There is no timetable on when the man will be out.
1 person rescued after being stuck in a trench in Cordova
He is being held on a $15,000 bond in the Scott County Jail, according to court records.
Davenport man charged with burglary, disarming an officer
First day of trial starts for 2020 Le Claire boating accident
First day of trial starts for 2020 Le Claire boating accident
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled

Latest News

A recent study finds kisses from your pet may contain bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics.
Kisses from your pet may contain deadly bacteria, study finds
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
FILE - Crosses are enveloped with bouquets and other tributes to the victims of the mass...
Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial