Niabi Zoo to host sensory inclusion day

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo is hosting a sensory inclusion day on April 27.

The zoo asked on April 27 for admission to be reserved for those with different sensory needs and their families.

The train will run without the whistle and fidgets will be provided upon entry while supplies last, the zoo said. Stroller rental fees will also be waived.

This is the first time the zoo is attempting anything like this event, Niabi Zoo said. If there is enough interest and turnout, the zoo would like to increase in the coming years.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting April 18, the last entry is at 4 p.m.

