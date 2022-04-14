Advertisement

Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive

An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other animals were found in a freezer.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found numerous dead animals in his freezer.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding and that several animals, including hers, were located in his freezer.

According to police, the property owner told the woman that a freezer full of dead animals was found in the garage while they were cleaning after Turland and his wife, Brooklyn Beck, had left the state.

Deputies and Animal Control officers entered the property and said they located the freezer, which contained approximately 183 frozen animals of different breeds.

According to the sheriff’s office, dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes and rabbits were among the animals found in the freezer. Several of the animals also appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning.

On April 13, deputies were notified that Turland returned to the residence, where he was then taken into custody.

Police said the 43-year-old eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive.

Turland was arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty. He was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman, Ariz.

The sheriff’s office said it is also looking to speak to Turland’s wife regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Thiel trial day two
Eyewitness changes statement about which boat was at fault in LeClaire boat crash trial
There is no timetable on when the man will be out.
1 person rescued after being stuck in a trench in Cordova
The wheels of a school bus reportedly fell off while it was carrying kids. No one was injured....
Wheels reportedly fall off school bus while it’s in motion
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Davenport, IA
Bats wake up late for Quad Cities, but River Bandits take an 8-3 win
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range