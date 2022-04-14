QC high schoolers explore the trades at career expo

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Tri-City Building and Construction Trades Council held a career expo at Rock Island High School on Wednesday.

Students from across the Quad Cities were able to speak to 11 different unions about their apprenticeship programs and learn more about the different trades.

Carter Fabian, a junior at United Township High School, is new to the area. Before moving, he did some HVAC work and wanted to see how he could get experience in the QC.

“After I started doing that, I kind of knew that that’s what I wanted to do when I grow up. So I just kind of always had a target set on that something within the trades,” Fabian said. “The hands-on work, I like getting dirty. So I don’t like sitting in an office or at a computer. It kind of just irritates me.”

The Trades Council represents 15 unions across nine counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Most unions have new members learn on the job without the need of sitting in a classroom.

Executive Director, Jerry Lack said the hands-on experience, along with job security are among the great benefits of skilled labor jobs.

“You can go through this apprenticeship program and become a journeyman worker and make a great living,” Lack said. “You can earn more than what you would with a college degree, and again, you won’t have that $50,000 of student debt to repay. "

The superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District, Dr. Reginald Lawrence, said career fairs like these expose students to all the post-high school possibilities.

“Part of our responsibility is making sure that our students are well rounded, and they have the skills to attend college if that’s their choice, but also to go into the workforce into a career that they’re interested in,” Lawrence said.

Thomas Doran, a senior, took some carpentry classes offered at Moline High School. He said he wants to explore the trades for more than a career.

“I want to do like house projects when I have my own house. So like, if I learn carpentry, I can do all that pretty much by myself,” Doran said. “Like, I don’t gotta … hire someone to do that. I can do that.”

Anyone interested in finding out more information about the apprenticeship programs can visit the Tri-City Building and Construction Trades Council’s website.

