Blustery Thursday Winds Settle Down Into The Evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Winds will calm, significantly, Thursday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Friday looks dry with highs back to the low 50s. Saturday looks mostly sunny

with highs near 50. For Easter Sunday highs might only top off in the upper 40s as we get clouds and rain after the early morning hours. Rain will be possible

Monday with highs near 50, again, and rain returns late Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures finally start to moderate. Low 50s Tuesday become highs in the low

60s by Thursday as we get back to sun and milder weather into the weekend.

TONIGHT: BECOMING PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LESS WIND. LOW: 34. WIND: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 52°. WIND: W 10-15+

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 51°.

