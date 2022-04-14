West Lake Park beach unlikely to reopen this summer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Conservation Board is considering whether or not the beach at West Lake Park will finally reopen this summer.

It’s a tough decision, but after Wednesday’s meeting, the Conservation Board authorized park staff to make the final call in the next few weeks.

The $4,000,000 restoration projects, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, were finished late last summer. There are other reasons the lakes just won’t fill on time.

“We’ve been in basically drought conditions in this area for the last six to eight months,” said Roger Kean, executive director of the Scott County Conservation Board. “Otherwise, with normal rainfall, we probably would be able to open but we haven’t had that.”

When the lakes are filled, there will be plenty of improvements for both wildlife and visitors.

“We’ve improved shoreline armoring, we’ve added fish habitat,” said Kean. “The whole goal is to improve water quality and to improve the fishery here in the lake.”

Another reason the beach likely will not open is short staffing, a problem plaguing service industries across the board.

“Because of the uncertainty of the lake, we’re not able to attract people to come work for the summer if they’re not certain about their jobs,” said Kean. “So I think that that’s as big of an issue in our decision with not being able to open.”

With all these factors, a summer 2022 reopening for the beach seems unlikely.

“We understand that people are frustrated and disappointed,” said Kean. “And we’ve been waiting as long as we can to try to make this announcement because we’re hoping.”

Kean says in order for the beach to open as normal, there would need to be a daily “deluge” of rain over the next few weeks. Heavy rains provide more run off into lakes, while light rains sink into the ground where they land.

Kean does say, however, there is a possibility of the boat house reopening later in the season.

