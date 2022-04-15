Advertisement

Bunny breeders emphasize responsibility of owning a bunny ahead of Easter

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Easter holiday is associated with several different images, including the Easter Bunny.

Bunny breeders say you should not get a live bunny just for the Easter holiday.

Managers at Teske Pet and Garden Center in Bettendorf said getting a bunny is a much larger commitment than just for one holiday.

“You have to have an appropriate setup that generally costs over $200 for just the setup. You have to have appropriate toys and food which is an additional expense. They do need their nails trimmed every for to six weeks which you can learn to do at home or you have to pay somebody to do,” said  Emily Adams, animal manager at Teske.

Adams said rabbits do make great pets as long as they are in the right home and given the right amount of attention.

