Clearing skies tonight

Rain arrives by Easter Sunday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - The below normal temperatures will continue into Easter weekend. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the low 30s and winds will turn breezy during the day. Saturday highs will only be near 50 in the Quad Cities, but there will be mostly sunny skies for the day. Saturday night will have similar low temperatures and there will be increasing clouds. Rain chances will return Sunday afternoon and stick around into early Monday. A few spots could see a change over to snow Sunday night. There will be a windy and cooler day ahead Monday. There will be a warming trend heading into the next work week.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 0-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 50°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 32°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

