Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination.

The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary.

The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate.

The court rejected a lower court ruling that found that Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

