Kisses from your pet may contain deadly bacteria, study finds

A recent study finds kisses from your pet may contain bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics.
A recent study finds kisses from your pet may contain bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics.(Fotoventis via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
(Gray News) - If you are a pet owner you undoubtedly have been greeted with a “kiss” from your favorite companion, but they might be giving something else than just some affection.

According to a study from a veterinary college and the University of Lisbon, dogs, cats, and their owners can share bacteria through those displays of affection.

The study said the sharing of bacteria is likely from owners letting their pets kiss them on the mouth or not washing their hands thoroughly enough after picking up their pet’s waste or cleaning the litter box.

Researchers note these findings are not new but the concerning part is that some of the bacteria being shared is resistant to antibiotics.

According to the study, several of the infected pets they tested had antibiotic-resistant strains of bacterial infections, such as E. coli.

Researchers noted that owners who are not washing their hands well enough after touching their pet’s waste can cause bacteria transmission when they later touch their own mouth.

The human participants in the study were above the age of 18 and researchers said this was an observational study but it was also one of the first to focus on humans and companion animals who are living in close contact.

