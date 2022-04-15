Niabi Zoo opens for the season Monday

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo will be open to the public for the 2022 season starting on Monday, April 18.

There will be a number of changes this season, including fewer COVID-19 restrictions. Masks will no longer be required in most areas of the zoo, including the rides.

“We also no longer have restrictions on the number of people we can allow into the park. Hours of operation will also return to the pre- Covid schedule, with the zoo being open from 10 -5pm (last entry at 4),” said Lee Jackson, Niabi Zoo director.

There are new animal additions to the zoo, including the two Amur leopards born earlier this year, Nyura and Antin. It will be the public’s first chance to see them in person later this spring.

The zoo said there are several projects underway this year, including a new prairie dog exhibit and a new exhibit for the African painted dogs.

Niabi Zoo will be open seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

