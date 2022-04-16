Advertisement

Adaptive Sports Showcase will be held April 30

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sometimes all it takes to succeed in a specific sport is the right equipment.

An athlete that knows this all-too-well is a three-time gold medal winner, Kevin McKee, Paralympian in sled hockey, joins QCL to talk about his personal history and how he will be making an appearance at the upcoming Quad Cities Adaptive Sports Showcase on April 30 at 518 West Locust Street, Davenport.

The Quad Cities Adaptive Sports Association has been active for about eight years in its mission to improve the quality of life for children and adults through the promotion of adaptive sports.

The showcase event will feature a 3 vs 3 basketball tournament (open to the public to both able-bodied and adaptive athletes) and a 5 vs 5 Wheelchair Basketball tournament. There is no cost to play. Adaptive equipment and sports such as racing chairs, wheelchair football, wheelchair lacrosse and more will be displayed and featured. Vendors will be on site to promote accessibility and inclusivity within the community.

Please sign up using QR code (see below in embedded Facebook post) or call Bob Juarez 563-349-1972.

3 vs 3 basketball tournament is open to the public (Able-bodied and adaptive athletes). No cost to play! Please sign up...

Posted by QCA Adaptive Sports Association on Thursday, April 14, 2022

