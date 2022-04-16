Advertisement

Bats wake up late for Quad Cities, but River Bandits take an 8-3 win

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels started the game out with a bang, grabbing a 2-run homer from the second batter of the game, but the River Bandits would be the ones getting the win on this Jackie Robinson Day.

The Quad Cities struggled to get base runners until the fifth inning, when they were able to manufacture two runs to tie the game, thanks to a balk and a sac fly. In the very next inning, Luka Tresh would give the Bandits the lead on a 2-run bomb and the QC would never look back. Juan Carlos Negret would add another 2-run homer in the eighth inning as the River Bandits would make it two in a row over the Kernels with an 8-3 win.

