Circa 21′s ‘Just Desserts; A Musical Bakeoff’ is playing through May 14

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse opens its exciting 45th season of live entertainment with the delicious musical comedy JUST DESSERTS. This uplifting production is making its area stage debut and is being brought to life by a marvelous team of professional talents.

Bobby Becher and Elsa Scott Besler, actors in the show, join QCL to talk about their roles and the enjoyable stage show.

JUST DESSERTS will be presented at Circa ‘21 through May 14, with performances on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:30 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theatre’s wait staff, the Bootleggers will be the open for all performances. Ticket prices are $58.55 per person for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $51.73 for the matinées.

Reservations are available through the Circa ‘21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre at 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island, or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2.

Sean Leary, of quadcities.com, calls JUST DESSERTS a "warm, funny, and comforting show." We agree! Thanks for the great... Posted by Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

