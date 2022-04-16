Advertisement

Davenport IowaWORKS Center to host job fair for young adults from 4-6 p.m. on April 19

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Iowa Workforce Development will host a job fair aimed for those ages 16-24 from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at its location in Davenport.

Taylor Longstreth, Operations Supervisor, WIOA Title 1 Programs with IowaWORKS informs that the youth job fair is free and open to the public. The focus of the event is on young adults, but participating businesses at the event will be hiring for all roles. People of every working age demographic are invited to attend.

According to the IowaWORKS, highlights of the job fair will include the following:

  • At least 20 local employers will have onsite interviews for seasonal, part- and full-time positions at park programs, retailers, youth sports and more
  • Online job application assistance
  • Resume-building assistance

For more details about the event, call 563-445-3200, text 563-275-6682 or email DavenportIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov.

