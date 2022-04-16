Easter Egg Scramble returns for 10th anniversary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 10th annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K has just under 500 runners registered, a triumphant return for the event.

Carol Foster, the Chief Administration Officer at Handicapped Development Center, is excited to see the race in person once again. The HDC receives support from every person that registers for the race. This year the race has partnered with local businesses, like SENB Bank and McLaughlin Motors, to help make the event possible.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Foster. “Everybody’s excited about being out and about and participating and having other people around them and running.”

The years in between in person races have been tough for the Handicapped Development Center, which had to limit some services and events during the pandemic.

“There’s been certain times when we’ve had to shut down services,” said Foster “Or we’ve had to restrict people from going places just to keep them healthy.”

But the community, and the race’s organizers, definitely didn’t forget the HDC.

“You know, we’ve had some family members that have been participants of the HDC. So for myself, my wife, it touches home pretty, pretty quickly,” said Tim O’Neill, race director of the Easter Egg Scramble 5K. “It was a vision 10 years ago, to really honor the work that they do, there’s so many individuals in our community that need those services.”

The participants at Handicapped Development Center themselves are also a key part of a successful Scramble.

“We have a group of participants of HCC participants that are going to be there tomorrow that are going to be volunteering their time,” said Foster. “And it’s just so much fun for them to pass out the medals and to be part of the community and to interact with the people that are supporting them.”

Though there are still some changes to the race, the route now goes along the river instead of through East Davenport, organizers are finding all the positives of bringing hundreds out to run on Easter weekend.

“I think we take for granted, you know, the beauty of the Mississippi River, and it’ll be a ride along the river the entire time,” said O’Neill. “It’s nice to be on the river.”

